- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—26 June 2014
- Contents
- LMA developments
- LMA updates its guide to 'Insolvency in the Loan Market'
- ACT publishes Supplement to its Guide to LMA Loan Documentation for Investment Grade Borrowers
- Secured Transactions
- Conference held on 'Secured Transactions Law Reform'
- Project finance
- New report published on how PF2 is working
- Real estate finance
- Getting to grips with the new LMA real estate finance intercreditor agreement
- Debt capital markets
- Reviving the European securitisation market
- Derivatives
- ISDA publishes amendment to the ISDA Master Agreement
- ESMA publishes Q&A update on the implementation of EMIR
- Cross border
- UK Government publishes conclusions following the Scotland analysis programme
- Commercial
- Assurances in negotiation—uncertain ground
- Corporate
- Market Tracker weekly round-up—23 June 2014
- Dispute Resolution
- A short guide to serving out of jurisdiction
- Financial Services
- FATCA and the financial services sector
- Could new government plans successfully combat market manipulation?
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Can administrators be personally liable for converting ROT goods?
- Cases relevant to finance lawyers out this week
- Contacts
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) LMA publishes guide to insolvency regimes in Western Europe, (2) ACT issues supplement to its borrower’s guide for LMA investment grade documents, (3) conference takes place on the reform of secured transactions law, (4) Treasury Committee publishes report on PF2, (5) analysis on the new LMA real estate finance intercreditor agreement, (6) analysis on the status of the securitisation market in Europe, (7) ISDA publishes an amendment to the ISDA Master Agreement, (8) ESMA publishes updated Q&A’s in respect of EMIR, (9) the UK government publishes its conclusions following the Scotland analysis programme, and (10) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Commercial, Corporate, Dispute Resolution, Financial Services and Restructuring & Insolvency teams
