This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—26 June 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) LMA publishes guide to insolvency regimes in Western Europe, (2) ACT issues supplement to its borrower’s guide for LMA investment grade documents, (3) conference takes place on the reform of secured transactions law, (4) Treasury Committee publishes report on PF2, (5) analysis on the new LMA real estate finance intercreditor agreement, (6) analysis on the status of the securitisation market in Europe, (7) ISDA publishes an amendment to the ISDA Master Agreement, (8) ESMA publishes updated Q&A’s in respect of EMIR, (9) the UK government publishes its conclusions following the Scotland analysis programme, and (10) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Commercial, Corporate, Dispute Resolution, Financial Services and Restructuring & Insolvency teams or to read the full analysis.