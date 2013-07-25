- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—26 July 2013
- Contents
- Lending
- FATCA Riders updated
- Results of the July 2013 euro area bank lending survey
- Security
- Bill of sale as security and consumer credit—security was not lost by proving in bankruptcy (Evans v Finance-U-Ltd)
- Enforcing equitable charges over land in the Cayman Islands
- Real estate finance
- Finance Act 2013 receives royal assent
More...
- Derivatives
- ISDA 2013 EMIR Portfolio Reconciliation, Dispute Resolution and Disclosure Protocol and Reporting Guidance Note
- Proposed amendments to the 2003 ISDA Credit Derivatives definitions—implementation timing proposal and list of key changes
- Islamic finance
- Debt capital markets
- ECB further reviews its risk control framework allowing for a new treatment of asset-backed securities
- ESMA guidelines on enforcement of financial information
- Regulation
- Banking reform—draft secondary legislation
- LIBOR code of conduct—contributing banks interim code
- Is the government being rash by introducing 'reckless misconduct'?
- Managing bank failure in the Eurozone
- Risk assessment of the European banking system
- What next for the bank levy?
- US demands access to EU bank data
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Supreme Court gives final word on financial support directions
- Change of law to help more bankrupts open bank accounts
- Commercial
- Mutuals' Redeemable Shares Bill
- Dispute Resolution
- UKSC—unjust enrichment measure of quantum meruit for services is market value (Benedetti v Sawiris)
- Contacts
Less...
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) updated FATCA riders from the LMA and a case on taking security from individuals, (2) the Nortel judgment on financial support directions and where they rank in insolvency, (3) updates relevant to real estate finance, derivatives, Islamic finance, debt capital markets and UK bank regulation and (4) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services, Restructuring & Insolvency, Commercial and Dispute Resolution teams
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.