This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—22 May 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) analysis on the risks and benefits of contingent convertible (coco) bonds, (2) Bank of Italy authorises Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia SpA (CC&G) to operate as a central counterparty under EMIR, (3) ESMA issues updated EMIR Q&As, (4) the Lexis®PSL Construction team looks at the circumstances in which a collateral warranty could amount to a construction contract, (5) a report by the Banking Standards Review proposes that work to create a Banking Standards Review Council should begin immediately, (6) European Banking Authority publishes its 2013 Annual Report, (7) Market Tracker weekly round-up from the LexisPSL Corporate team, (8) analysis on the latest progress of the reforms to the European Insolvency Regulation and on the TUPE decision in Smith v Jackson Lloyd from the LexisPSL Restructuring & Insolvency team and (9) analysis on what the latest FATCA amendments mean for the UK from the LexisPSL Tax team or to read the full analysis.