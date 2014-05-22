- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—22 May 2014
- Contents
- Debt capital markets
- What are the risks and benefits of coco bonds
- Derivatives
- Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia SpA (CC&G) authorised to operate as a central counterparty under EMIR
- ESMA updates EMIR Q&As
- Construction
- Impact of Parkwood v Laing O’Rourke
- Financial Services
- Report says that Banking Standards Review Council should be operational by the end of 2014
- EBA 2013 annual report published
- Corporate
- Market Tracker weekly round-up—19 May 2014
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- European Insolvency Regulation update
- TUPE on a share sale—time to tread carefully?
- Tax
- What do the latest FATCA amendments mean for the UK
- Contacts
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) analysis on the risks and benefits of contingent convertible (coco) bonds, (2) Bank of Italy authorises Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia SpA (CC&G) to operate as a central counterparty under EMIR, (3) ESMA issues updated EMIR Q&As, (4) the Lexis®PSL Construction team looks at the circumstances in which a collateral warranty could amount to a construction contract, (5) a report by the Banking Standards Review proposes that work to create a Banking Standards Review Council should begin immediately, (6) European Banking Authority publishes its 2013 Annual Report, (7) Market Tracker weekly round-up from the LexisPSL Corporate team, (8) analysis on the latest progress of the reforms to the European Insolvency Regulation and on the TUPE decision in Smith v Jackson Lloyd from the LexisPSL Restructuring & Insolvency team and (9) analysis on what the latest FATCA amendments mean for the UK from the LexisPSL Tax team
