Home / Banking & Finance / Banking & Finance monthly and weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—21 November 2013

Published on: 21 November 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—21 November 2013
  • Contents
  • Lending
  • Appeal Tracker: Tidal Energy v Bank of Scotland: what are the obligations of a paying bank in making a CHAPS transfer?
  • Security
  • Extending the equitable remedy of marshalling
  • Derivatives and EMIR
  • ESMA publishes draft technical standards under EMIR
  • Restructuring & Insolvency
  • Achieving success with a transaction at an undervalue claim
    • More...

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) a case relevant to lending and analysis on security, (2) updates relevant to derivatives and (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services, Restructuring & Insolvency and Dispute Resolution teams or take a trial to read the full analysis.

