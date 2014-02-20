- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—20 February 2014
- Contents
- Contractual misrepresentation
- Supreme Court considers scope of duty of care in pre-contractual representations
- Derivatives
- ESMA asks the European Commission to clarify the definition of ‘derivatives’ under MiFID in the context of EMIR
- Update from ICE Trade Vault Europe on first day of trade reporting under EMIR
- Debt capital markets
- Scotland to be given new power to issue bonds
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Losses from the next leveraged finance default cycle may be significantly in excess of previous cycles
- Tax
- OECD unveil global FATCA
- Corporate Crime
- Financial Stability Board to review foreign exchange benchmarks
- Further charges in LIBOR investigation
- Contacts
