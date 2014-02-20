Sign-in Help
This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—20 February 2014

Published on: 20 February 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—20 February 2014
  • Contents
  • Contractual misrepresentation
  • Supreme Court considers scope of duty of care in pre-contractual representations
  • Derivatives
  • ESMA asks the European Commission to clarify the definition of ‘derivatives’ under MiFID in the context of EMIR
  • Update from ICE Trade Vault Europe on first day of trade reporting under EMIR
  • Debt capital markets
  • Scotland to be given new power to issue bonds
  • Restructuring & Insolvency
    • More...

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) a case on contractual misrepresentation, (2) ESMA asks the European Commission to clarify the definition of ‘derivatives’ under MiFID/EMIR, (3) ICE Trade Vault Europe provides an update on the number of trades it has processed on the first day of trade reporting under EMIR, (4) the government announces that Scotland is to be given new power to issue bonds and (5) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSLRestructuring & Insolvency, Tax and Corporate Crime teams or take a trial to read the full analysis.

