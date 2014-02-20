This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—20 February 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) a case on contractual misrepresentation, (2) ESMA asks the European Commission to clarify the definition of ‘derivatives’ under MiFID/EMIR, (3) ICE Trade Vault Europe provides an update on the number of trades it has processed on the first day of trade reporting under EMIR, (4) the government announces that Scotland is to be given new power to issue bonds and (5) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSLRestructuring & Insolvency, Tax and Corporate Crime teams or to read the full analysis.