Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Banking & Finance monthly and weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—19 June 2014

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—19 June 2014
Published on: 19 June 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—19 June 2014
  • Contents
  • Loan Market Association (LMA) and Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA)
  • LMA incorporates FATCA riders into its suite of documents
  • Aviation finance
  • Consultation on the implementation of the Cape Town Convention
  • Debt capital markets
  • Trade bodies join forces to promote EU Private Placement market
  • Britain set to become first western nation to issue a sovereign Islamic bond
  • Derivatives
    • More...

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) LMA incorporates FATCA riders into its suite of documents, (2) BIS consults on the implementation of the Cape Town Convention, (3) trade bodies join forces to promote EU Private Placement market, (4) Britain set to become first western nation to issue a sovereign Islamic bond, (5) European Commodity Clearing receives EMIR authorisation, (6) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Corporate, Corporate Crime, Dispute Resolution, Practice Compliance, Restructuring & Insolvency and Tax teams and (7) details of the City of London Law Society, Financial Law Committee minutes of May 2014 meeting or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More