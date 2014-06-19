- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—19 June 2014
- Loan Market Association (LMA) and Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA)
- LMA incorporates FATCA riders into its suite of documents
- Aviation finance
- Consultation on the implementation of the Cape Town Convention
- Debt capital markets
- Trade bodies join forces to promote EU Private Placement market
- Britain set to become first western nation to issue a sovereign Islamic bond
- Derivatives
- European Commodity Clearing (ECC) receives EMIR authorisation
- Corporate
- Market Tracker weekly round-up—16 June 2014
- Corporate Crime
- Inside information under FSMA 2000
- Dispute Resolution
- Litigation in Russia
- Practice Compliance
- Breach of a solicitor's undertaking
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Selling assets subject to fixed charge security in insolvency
- Tax
- Authorised contractual schemes—a new investment vehicle
- City of London Law Society (CLLS), Financial Law Committee
- Minutes of May 2014 meeting released
- Full list of cases relevant to finance lawyers out this week
- Contacts
