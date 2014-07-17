This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—17 July 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) the Loan Market Association issues a guidance note on sanctions, (2) the Secured Transactions Law Reform Project invites views on ‘ban on assignments clauses’ from those involved in the receivables financing industry, (3) for project finance lawyers—the Administrative Court quashes refusal of state support for renewable energy generation at Drax Power Station, (4) for trade finance lawyers—UK Export Finance announces that it is to support Northern Ireland aerospace exports in conjunction with Export Development Canada, (5) the Court of Appeal is asked to interpret the contracts in a collateralised loan obligation (CLO) structure, (6) the European Securities and Markets Authority issues the tenth edition of its EMIR Q&As and (7) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services, Commercial and Dispute Resolution teams or to read the full analysis.