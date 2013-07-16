- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—17 July 2013
- Lending—the facility agreement
- Implementation of FATCA delayed—a welcome reprieve?
- BBA to hand over administration of LIBOR to NYSE Euronext Rate Administration Limited
- Latvia to adopt Euro on 1 January 2014
- Security—enforcement of security
- Subrogation—a remedy worth considering
- Quasi-security—comfort letters
- Withdrawal of comfort letters by parent not attackable as a transaction defrauding creditors
- Project finance
- A new approach to public private partnerships—Consultation on the terms of public sector equity participation in PF2 projects
- Derivatives
- Consultation on the clearing obligation under EMIR
- Regulation
- What will reform proposals mean for the banking sector?
- Law Society warns new criminal sanctions will not stop banks failing
- Restructuring
- Implied extensions to the period of administration when converting to a voluntary liquidation—Re Property Professionals + Ltd [2013]
- Consultation on a new European approach to business failure and insolvency
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) developments relating to FATCA, the administration of LIBOR and membership of the Euro and cases on subrogation and comfort letters, (2) updates relevant to project finance and derivatives and (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services and the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency teams
