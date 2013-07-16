Sign-in Help
This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—17 July 2013

Published on: 16 July 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Lending—the facility agreement
  • Implementation of FATCA delayed—a welcome reprieve?
  • BBA to hand over administration of LIBOR to NYSE Euronext Rate Administration Limited
  • Latvia to adopt Euro on 1 January 2014
  • Security—enforcement of security
  • Subrogation—a remedy worth considering
  • Quasi-security—comfort letters
  • Withdrawal of comfort letters by parent not attackable as a transaction defrauding creditors
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) developments relating to FATCA, the administration of LIBOR and membership of the Euro and cases on subrogation and comfort letters, (2) updates relevant to project finance and derivatives and (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services and the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency teams or take a trial to read the full analysis.

