This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—16 January 2014

Published on: 16 January 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Lending
  • Appeal Tracker: Tidal Energy v Bank of Scotland
  • Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA): European Commission introduces an additional transition period of six months to ensure minimal disruption for consumers and businesses
  • Security
  • Registration of legal charges and deeds of variation of charge—new fee guidance issued by the Land Registry: Practice Guide 29
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) an appeal date for a case on CHAPS instructions, (2) an extension to the timetable for the transition to the Single Euro Payments Area, (3) a reduction in land registry fees for submitting forms for registering further advances and restrictions, (4) updates relevant to derivatives relating to EMIR, and (5) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Corporate, Dispute Resolution, Financial Services and Tax teams or take a trial to read the full analysis.

