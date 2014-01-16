This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—16 January 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) an appeal date for a case on CHAPS instructions, (2) an extension to the timetable for the transition to the Single Euro Payments Area, (3) a reduction in land registry fees for submitting forms for registering further advances and restrictions, (4) updates relevant to derivatives relating to EMIR, and (5) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Corporate, Dispute Resolution, Financial Services and Tax teams or to read the full analysis.