- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—16 January 2014
- Lending
- Appeal Tracker: Tidal Energy v Bank of Scotland
- Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA): European Commission introduces an additional transition period of six months to ensure minimal disruption for consumers and businesses
- Security
- Registration of legal charges and deeds of variation of charge—new fee guidance issued by the Land Registry: Practice Guide 29
- Derivatives
- SWIFT eases trade reporting for EMIR compliance
- ISDA/FOA EMIR Reporting Delegation Agreement published: press release
- Corporate
- Guidance: Limited liability partnership late filing penalties—GPLLP4—Updated January 2014
- Dispute Resolution
- The CPR and Companies Act 2006 provide parallel regimes to effect good service (Key Homes Bradford v Patel)
- Financial Services
- Emerging markets—trends for 2014
- Guidance: Basel III leverage ratio framework and disclosure requirements
- Guidance: Liquidity coverage ratio disclosure standards
- Tax
- House of Lords sub-committee to examine partnerships legislation
- Contacts
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) an appeal date for a case on CHAPS instructions, (2) an extension to the timetable for the transition to the Single Euro Payments Area, (3) a reduction in land registry fees for submitting forms for registering further advances and restrictions, (4) updates relevant to derivatives relating to EMIR, and (5) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Corporate, Dispute Resolution, Financial Services and Tax teams
