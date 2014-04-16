This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—16 April 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) analysis on the law of anticipatory breach under a charterparty, (2) governance framework released for the recently created Green Bond Principles, (3) guidance on the Export Refinancing Facility, (4) ESMA announcement of a further authorised CCP under EMIR, (5) clearing for Western European Credit Default Swaps to be introduced by ICE, (6) the Bank for International Settlements publishes the final standard supervisory framework for exposures to central counterparties and for measuring and controlling large exposures, (7) useful information for banking and finance lawyers on what to expect from the FCA in the coming year and on new mortgage lending rules from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team and (8) the LexisPSL Restructuring & Insolvency team provide an update from the joint administrators of LBIE or to read the full analysis.