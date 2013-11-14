Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Banking & Finance monthly and weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—14 November 2013

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—14 November 2013
Published on: 14 November 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—14 November 2013
  • Contents
  • Acquisition finance
  • Debt capital markets
  • Changes to Transparency Directive come into force on 26 November 2013
  • Derivatives and EMIR
  • ESMA has registered DDRL, KDPW, Regis-TR and UnaVista as trade repositories
  • ESMA publishes updated Q&As on the implementation of EMIR
  • Financial Services
  • What are the challenges in re-privatising the Royal Bank of Scotland?
    • More...

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) updates relevant to acquisition finance, debt capital markets and derivatives and (2) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services and Dispute Resolution teams or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More