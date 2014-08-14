This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—14 August 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) Loan Market Association publishes guidance and wording on FATCA for agents in jurisdictions with a Model II intergovernmental agreement (IGA), and James Guthrie of Ernst & Young looks at things you wanted to know about FATCA but were too confused to ask, (2) the UK government issues a consultation paper on the implementation of the EU Regulation on the Aviation Emissions Trading System, (3) Tim Claremont of Browne Jacobson considers what an independent tester should take into account when considering whether to certify practical completion under a private finance initiative (PFI) scheme, (4) Roger Hawkins of Berwin Leighton Paisner and Jenny Sargeant of Macfarlanes comment on the new protocol for discharging mortgages of commercial property, (5) ISDA publishes (i) a draft protocol for the 2014 Credit Derivatives Definitions to be used to bring existing transactions in line with the new definitions; (ii) its reporting delegation agreement; and (iii) an updated list of non-EEA central counterparties, (6) the LSTA in the USA publishes model credit agreement provisions, (7) the National Institute of Economic and Social Research publishes discussion paper no. 434, ‘Scotland's lender of last resort options’ looking at the options for the currency and a central bank, if Scotland votes for independence, and (8) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency, Financial Services, Commercial and Property teams or to read the full analysis.