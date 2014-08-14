- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—14 August 2014
- Contents
- Lending—facility agreements
- FATCA wording for agents in Model II IGA jurisdictions
- Aviation finance
- Aviation EU Emissions Trading System Regulation (421/2014)
- Project finance
- Practical completion under the PFI scheme
- Real estate finance
- A protocol on discharging of mortgages of commercial property
- Derivatives
- ISDA publishes protocol for credit derivatives definitions
- ISDA publishes reporting delegation agreement
- ESMA publishes the list of non-EEA CCPs which have applied for recognition
- Cross border
- USA—LSTA publishes model credit agreement provisions
- Scotland—who would be the lender of last resort in the event of independence for Scotland?
- Restructuring & insolvency
- When can a stay of proceedings be granted in an ISDA dispute?
- Financial services
- UK regulators and pay in the financial sector
- Commercial
- Finance Act 2014
- Property
- Changes to land registration
- Case relevant to finance lawyers out this week
- Contacts
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) Loan Market Association publishes guidance and wording on FATCA for agents in jurisdictions with a Model II intergovernmental agreement (IGA), and James Guthrie of Ernst & Young looks at things you wanted to know about FATCA but were too confused to ask, (2) the UK government issues a consultation paper on the implementation of the EU Regulation on the Aviation Emissions Trading System, (3) Tim Claremont of Browne Jacobson considers what an independent tester should take into account when considering whether to certify practical completion under a private finance initiative (PFI) scheme, (4) Roger Hawkins of Berwin Leighton Paisner and Jenny Sargeant of Macfarlanes comment on the new protocol for discharging mortgages of commercial property, (5) ISDA publishes (i) a draft protocol for the 2014 Credit Derivatives Definitions to be used to bring existing transactions in line with the new definitions; (ii) its reporting delegation agreement; and (iii) an updated list of non-EEA central counterparties, (6) the LSTA in the USA publishes model credit agreement provisions, (7) the National Institute of Economic and Social Research publishes discussion paper no. 434, ‘Scotland's lender of last resort options’ looking at the options for the currency and a central bank, if Scotland votes for independence, and (8) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency, Financial Services, Commercial and Property teams
