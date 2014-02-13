- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—13 February 2014
- Contents
- LIBOR
- New LIBOR administrator publishes FAQs
- Acquisition finance
- Minor revisions to LMA Super Senior Multicurrency Revolving Facility Agreement and the LMA Super Senior Intercreditor Agreement
- Derivatives
- ISDA launches SwapsInfo website
- EMIR trade reporting has begun
- Updated EMIR implementation Q&As issued
More...
- Islamic finance
- Mortgage guarantee scheme extended to include Islamic mortgages
- Debt capital markets
- World Bank issues research paper on Sovereign Wealth Funds
- ESMA publishes consultation paper on CRA3 implementation
- Dispute Resolution
- Seeking a time extension in a jurisdiction dispute application
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Changes proposed to reform the EC Regulation on Insolvency
- Financial Services
- ESMA publishes guidance on selling of complex investment products
- ECB gives support to new directive for electronic payments
- Consultation published on the code of conduct fundamentals for credit rating agencies
- Contacts
Less...
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) new LIBOR FAQs published by the administrator, (2) LMA makes minor revisions to the Super Senior Revolving Facility Agreement and Intercreditor Agreement, (3) ISDA launches the SwapsInfo website, (4) ESMA issues updated Q&As on the implementation of EMIR and the EMIR reporting obligation has come into force, (5) the UK government is to extend the mortgage guarantee scheme to include Islamic mortgages, (6) the World Bank issues a policy paper on sovereign wealth funds, (7) ESMA publishes a consultation paper on the implementation of CRA3, and (8) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSLDispute Resolution, Restructuring & Insolvency and Financial Services teams
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.