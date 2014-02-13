This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—13 February 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) new LIBOR FAQs published by the administrator, (2) LMA makes minor revisions to the Super Senior Revolving Facility Agreement and Intercreditor Agreement, (3) ISDA launches the SwapsInfo website, (4) ESMA issues updated Q&As on the implementation of EMIR and the EMIR reporting obligation has come into force, (5) the UK government is to extend the mortgage guarantee scheme to include Islamic mortgages, (6) the World Bank issues a policy paper on sovereign wealth funds, (7) ESMA publishes a consultation paper on the implementation of CRA3, and (8) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSLDispute Resolution, Restructuring & Insolvency and Financial Services teams or to read the full analysis.