Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Banking & Finance monthly and weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—10 July 2014

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—10 July 2014
Published on: 10 July 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—10 July 2014
  • Contents
  • Islamic finance
  • First Islamic bond issued by the UK government
  • Derivatives
  • European Securities and Markets Authority adds Keler CCP to the list of authorised Central Counterparties under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation
  • Full list of cases relevant to finance lawyers out this week
  • Contacts

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) Neil Miller, Linklaters’ global head of Islamic finance, discusses the growth of Islamic finance in the West after Britain becomes the first country in the Western world to issue sovereign Sukuk and (2) Keler CCP becomes authorised under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More