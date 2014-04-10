- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—10 April 2014
- Contents
- Aviation finance
- Cape Town Convention—next step towards implementation in the UK
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA obtains 2014 GMRA legal opinions
- Derivatives
- ESMA adds two new authorised CCPs under EMIR
- LCH.Clearnet launches new security deed arrangements under EMIR
- Regulation for banking and finance lawyers
- Progress report on implementation of the Basel regulatory framework
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- FCA's new powers to intervene in consumer credit related insolvencies
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) the next step takes place for the implementation of the Cape Town Convention in the UK, (2) ICMA obtains 2014 GMRA legal opinions, (3) ESMA adds two new authorised CCPs under EMIR, (4) LCH.Clearnet launches new security deed arrangements under EMIR, (5) The Bank for International Settlements publishes progress report on implementation of the Basel regulatory framework and (6) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers on the FCA's new powers to intervene in consumer credit-related insolvencies from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency team
