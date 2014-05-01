This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—1 May 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) a case on the duty of confidentiality in a facilities agreement, (2) responses to the European Court of Justice’s rejection of the UK goverment’s challenge to the proposed Financial Transaction Tax, (3) a case which explores the meaning of 'further advances' under statutory rules on tacking further advances, (4) an update to HM Land Registry’s Practice Guide 29 (Registration of legal charges and deeds of variation of charge), (5) analysis on the likely impact of the Green Bonds framework, (6) analysis on how US concepts of defeasance and yield maintenance are gaining traction in commercial real estate loans in Europe, (7) the launch of UK Export Finance's new Export Refinancing Facility launches, (8) ICE Benchmark Administrator to become new administrator of ISDAFIX and (9) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency and Corporate teams or to read the full analysis.