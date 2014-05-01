- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—1 May 2014
- Duty of confidentiality arising under a facilities agreement
- High Court considers the duty of confidentiality in a facilities agreement in Primary Group v Royal Bank of Scotland
- UK government fight against Financial Transaction Tax (FTT)
- Organisations urge the UK government to continue its fight against the FTT
- Security
- High Court considers the meaning of 'further advances' under statutory rules on tacking further advances (Land Registration Act 2002, s 49) in Re Black Ant Company (in administration)
- HM Land Registry updates guidance on registration of legal charges
- Project finance
- Green Bonds—will Green Bonds be successful in marrying environmental credentials with financial performance?
- Real estate finance
- US defeasance and yield maintenance in commercial real estate loans—a view from the European market
- Trade finance
- UK Export Finance's new Export Refinancing Facility launches
- Derivatives
- ICE Benchmark Administrator to become new administrator of ISDAFIX
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Are English courts comfortably applying the EC Regulation on Insolvency?
- Corporate
- Will the latest changes to the audit regime place too great a burden on auditors?
- Contacts
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) a case on the duty of confidentiality in a facilities agreement, (2) responses to the European Court of Justice’s rejection of the UK goverment’s challenge to the proposed Financial Transaction Tax, (3) a case which explores the meaning of 'further advances' under statutory rules on tacking further advances, (4) an update to HM Land Registry’s Practice Guide 29 (Registration of legal charges and deeds of variation of charge), (5) analysis on the likely impact of the Green Bonds framework, (6) analysis on how US concepts of defeasance and yield maintenance are gaining traction in commercial real estate loans in Europe, (7) the launch of UK Export Finance's new Export Refinancing Facility launches, (8) ICE Benchmark Administrator to become new administrator of ISDAFIX and (9) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency and Corporate teams
