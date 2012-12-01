Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

This month's highlights—November 2012

This month's highlights—November 2012
Published on: 01 December 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This month's highlights—November 2012
  • Cases
  • Apple v Samsung
  • Football Dataco Ltd v Sportradar GmbH
  • MedImmune Ltd v Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd
  • Qadir v Associated Newspapers Ltd
  • Abraham Moon and Sons Ltd v Thornber and others
  • Actavis group PTC EHF v Sanofi
  • Cornec v Morrice & Ors
  • Starbucks (HK) Ltd v British Sky Broadcasting Group plc and others
    • More...

Article summary

Updates on case law and legislation as well as news on reports, opinions, consultations and investigations from November 2012. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More