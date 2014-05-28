Sign-in Help
This month's highlights—May 2014

Published on: 28 May 2014
Updated on: 23 December 2020
  • LLP protection on whistleblowing (Clyde & Co v Bates van Winklehof)
  • Ongoing litigation and bankruptcy proceedings (Pathania v Adedeji)
  • Mortgagees, statutory remedies and the unfair terms directive (Barclays Bank SA v Garcia)
  • TUPE on a share sale—time to tread carefully? (Smith v Jackson Lloyd)
  • Rewriting the Register? Statutory powers and jurisdiction to amend the Register of Companies (Registrar of Companies v Swarbrick (Joint Administrators of Gardenprime in Administration))
  • Facility agent chasing (payment) waterfall (Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale v Bayerische Landesbank)
  • Appointment and removal of a special servicer in a CMBS transaction (US Bank Trustees v Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP))
  • Court of Appeal clarifies Eurosail (Carman (liquidator of Casa Estates (UK) Ltd) v Bucci)
Article summary

Welcome to the Restructuring & Insolvency team's round-up of updates on recent case law, legislation, news, opinions and a link to our blog for May 2014.

