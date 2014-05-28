- This month's highlights—May 2014
- Cases
- LLP protection on whistleblowing (Clyde & Co v Bates van Winklehof)
- Ongoing litigation and bankruptcy proceedings (Pathania v Adedeji)
- Mortgagees, statutory remedies and the unfair terms directive (Barclays Bank SA v Garcia)
- TUPE on a share sale—time to tread carefully? (Smith v Jackson Lloyd)
- Rewriting the Register? Statutory powers and jurisdiction to amend the Register of Companies (Registrar of Companies v Swarbrick (Joint Administrators of Gardenprime in Administration))
- Facility agent chasing (payment) waterfall (Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale v Bayerische Landesbank)
- Appointment and removal of a special servicer in a CMBS transaction (US Bank Trustees v Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP))
- Court of Appeal clarifies Eurosail (Carman (liquidator of Casa Estates (UK) Ltd) v Bucci)
- Extensions of time—beware of making assumptions (Kaneria v Kaneria)
- How to cope when a foreign company in liquidation in England is being dissolved in its country of incorporation (Re Agrenco Madeira—Comércio Internacional Lda)
- The meaning of 'further advance' in the context of land registration legislation (Re Black Ant Company)
- News analysis
- European Insolvency Regulation update
- Debt for equity swaps—an introduction
- Direct recovery of tax debts—HMRC opens consultation
- Buying businesses and assets from an administrator—guidelines for the unwary
- Other news
- Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency blog
- R&I webinars with R3
Article summary
Welcome to the Restructuring & Insolvency team’s round-up of updates on recent case law, legislation, news, opinions and a link to our blog for May 2014.
