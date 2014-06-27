This month's highlights—July 2014

Article summary

The Directive regarding interconnection of central, commercial and company registers must be implemented this month. Also, alternative investment fund managers should have taken all necessary steps to comply with the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013 and become authorised by the FCA following the end of the transitional period on 22 July 2014 under the AIFM Directive. LexisPSL®Corporate provides all the key dates for your diary in This month's highlights. or to read the full analysis.