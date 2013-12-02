- This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—November 2013
- Don't miss from November 2013...
- Core topics
- Specialist areas of finance
- Other relevant practice areas
- New content
- Lending
- LMA has published a guide to syndicated loans and leveraged finance transactions
- Watford ordered to repay loans after former owner deemed to have authority to act on club's behalf
- Appeal Tracker: Tidal Energy v Bank of Scotland: what are the obligations of a paying bank in making a CHAPS transfer?
More...
- Enforcing security
- Extending the equitable remedy of marshalling
- Acquisition finance
- LMA launches new super senior documents for use in leveraged/high yield transactions
- Debt capital markets
- Changes to the Transparency Directive have come into force
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Achieving success with a transaction at an undervalue claim
- South Square Digest
- Dispute Resolution
- Implied representations as to LIBOR
- Change of control: Latest article of Legal Ease from Banking & Finance published in the Butterworths Journal of International Banking and Financial Law (JIBFL)
- New Practice Notes and precedents in Banking & Finance
- New Practice Notes
- New precedents
- Updated international guides in Banking & Finance
- Updated Getting the Deal Through Guides
- Coming soon
- Precedents
- New feature to be introduced in LexisPSL—Q&As
- Contacts
Less...
Article summary
November 2013 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team. This month’s highlights include (1) information and cases relating to lending and enforcing security, (2) updates relevant to acquisition finance and debt capital markets, (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the LexisPSL Restructuring & Insolvency and Dispute Resolution teams and (4) details of the new and upcoming content in LexisPSL Banking & Finance
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.