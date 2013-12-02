Sign-in Help
This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—November 2013

Published on: 02 December 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—November 2013
  • Don't miss from November 2013...
  • Core topics
  • Specialist areas of finance
  • Other relevant practice areas
  • New content
  • Lending
  • LMA has published a guide to syndicated loans and leveraged finance transactions
  • Watford ordered to repay loans after former owner deemed to have authority to act on club's behalf
  • Appeal Tracker: Tidal Energy v Bank of Scotland: what are the obligations of a paying bank in making a CHAPS transfer?
Article summary

November 2013 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team. This month’s highlights include (1) information and cases relating to lending and enforcing security, (2) updates relevant to acquisition finance and debt capital markets, (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the LexisPSL Restructuring & Insolvency and Dispute Resolution teams and (4) details of the new and upcoming content in LexisPSL Banking & Finance or take a trial to read the full analysis.

