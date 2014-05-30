- This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—May 2014
- Don't miss from May 2014....
- 'Talking points'—key trends and a look to the future within banking and finance
- Interview with the Loan Market Association, the European Securities and Markets Authority and the Association of Corporate Treasurers
- Interview with P.R.I.M.E. Finance Foundation and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
- Amendments to LMA facility agreements
- Definition of 'Screen Rate'
- Increased costs clause—footnote
- Tribunals, Courts and Enforcement Act 2007—reminder of recent changes
- High Court considers construction of payment waterfall in a facility agreement
More...
- Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale v Bayerische Landesbank, London Branch
- High Court considers duty of confidentiality owed by a bank to its customer
- Primary Group v Royal Bank of Scotland
- High Court considers meaning of 'further advances' under statutory rules on tacking further advances
- Re Black Ant Company (in administration)
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides
- New version of HM Land Registry Practice Guide 29 (Registration of legal charges and deeds of variation of charge)
- New version of HM Land Registry Practice Guide 19 (Notices, restrictions and the protection of third party interests in the register)
- Project finance
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia adopts Equator Principles
- Real estate finance
- LMA's real estate finance conference and results of its real estate finance survey
- Project finance and real estate finance
- Impact of Parkwood v Laing O’Rourke on negotiating and drafting collateral warranties
- Debt capital markets
- Appointment and removal of a special servicer in a CMBS transaction—US Bank Trustees v Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP)
- Derivatives
- ICE Benchmark Administrator to become new administrator of ISDAFIX
- EMIR updates
- ISDA publications in May 2014
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Court of Appeal looks at cashflow v balance sheet insolvency—Carman (liquidator of Casa Estates (UK) Ltd) v Bucci
- Debt for equity swaps
- Tax
- UK government fight against Financial Transaction Tax (FTT)
- What the latest FATCA amendments mean for the UK
- South Square Digest
- XXIV Old Building Insolvency Bulletin
- New sub-topics, cross border guides, checklists and precedents in Banking & Finance
- New sub-topics
- Cross border guides
- New checklists
- New precedents
- Updated materials in Banking & Finance
- Coming soon in Banking & Finance
- Debenture debrief: Latest article of Legal Ease from Banking & Finance published in the Butterworths Journal of International Banking & Financial Law (JIBFL)
- Interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio
- Key dates coming up in June 2014
- Contacts
Less...
Article summary
May highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team. This month’s highlights include (1) two interviews with a group of industry experts considering recent interesting cases relevant to banking and finance lawyers and some of the key issues for banking and finance practitioners to look out for in the coming year, (2) amendments to Loan Market Association (LMA) facility agreements, (3) the High Court considered the construction of a payment waterfall in a facility agreement, (4) the High Court also considered the duty of confidentiality owed by a bank to its customer, (5) in a busy month for the High Court, it also considered the meaning of ‘further advances’ under statutory rules on tacking further advances, (5) HM Land Registry updated two of its Practice Guides which are relevant to finance lawyers, (6) the Commonwealth Bank of Australia adopted the Equator Principles, (7) the LMA hosted its second Real Estate Finance Conference, (8) the LexisPSL Construction team spoke with a panel of experts about the impact of the decision last year in Parkwood v Laing O’Rourke on negotiating and drafting collateral warranties, (9) the High Court considered the interpretation of a servicing agreement in a commercial mortgaged backed securities transaction, (10) it is announced that ICE Benchmark Administrator is to become the new administrator of ISDAFIX, (11) the Bank of Italy authorised Compensazione e Garanzia SpA (CC&G) to operate as a central counterparty under EMIR, (12) the European Securities and Markets Authority issued updated EMIR Q&As, (13) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the LexisPSL Restructuring & Insolvency and Tax teams, (14) the latest edition of the South Square Digest, (15) the latest edition of the XXIV Old Building Insolvency Bulletin, (16) details of new, updated and upcoming content on the LexisPSL Banking & Finance site, (17) the latest Legal Ease article published in the Butterworths Journal of International Banking & Financial Law, (18) a selection of interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio and (19) key dates to look out for in June 2014
