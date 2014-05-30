This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—May 2014

Article summary

May highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team. This month’s highlights include (1) two interviews with a group of industry experts considering recent interesting cases relevant to banking and finance lawyers and some of the key issues for banking and finance practitioners to look out for in the coming year, (2) amendments to Loan Market Association (LMA) facility agreements, (3) the High Court considered the construction of a payment waterfall in a facility agreement, (4) the High Court also considered the duty of confidentiality owed by a bank to its customer, (5) in a busy month for the High Court, it also considered the meaning of ‘further advances’ under statutory rules on tacking further advances, (5) HM Land Registry updated two of its Practice Guides which are relevant to finance lawyers, (6) the Commonwealth Bank of Australia adopted the Equator Principles, (7) the LMA hosted its second Real Estate Finance Conference, (8) the LexisPSL Construction team spoke with a panel of experts about the impact of the decision last year in Parkwood v Laing O’Rourke on negotiating and drafting collateral warranties, (9) the High Court considered the interpretation of a servicing agreement in a commercial mortgaged backed securities transaction, (10) it is announced that ICE Benchmark Administrator is to become the new administrator of ISDAFIX, (11) the Bank of Italy authorised Compensazione e Garanzia SpA (CC&G) to operate as a central counterparty under EMIR, (12) the European Securities and Markets Authority issued updated EMIR Q&As, (13) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the LexisPSL Restructuring & Insolvency and Tax teams, (14) the latest edition of the South Square Digest, (15) the latest edition of the XXIV Old Building Insolvency Bulletin, (16) details of new, updated and upcoming content on the LexisPSL Banking & Finance site, (17) the latest Legal Ease article published in the Butterworths Journal of International Banking & Financial Law, (18) a selection of interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio and (19) key dates to look out for in June 2014 or to read the full analysis.