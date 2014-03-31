- This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—March 2014
- Don't miss from March 2014....
- Lending
- Loan Market Association launches a microsite for developing markets
- Application for summary judgment on construction of loan agreement dismissed
- Security
- Court of Appeal reviews the definition of 'shares' in a legal charge
- Review of fixed and floating charges by the City of London Law Society
- Mortgagee's duties when exercising a power of sale
- Parting with possession of a pledged asset is held not to invalidate the 'special interest' conferred by a pledge
- Common protocol between four banks for using deeds of priority when lending to small businesses
- Quasi-security
- Discharge of guarantee—withholding consent in a 'commercially reasonable' manner
- Aviation finance
- Aviation emissions—MEPs reach a deal with Greek Presidency of the Council
- Shipping finance
- Guarantee can constitute a limitation fund under the International Convention on Limitation for Liability for Maritime Claims 1976 (LLMC 1976)
- Islamic finance
- Auditing Islamic finance
- Project finance
- The Equator Principles Association has published two new guidance notes
- Mizuho will assume the Chair of the EP Association
- Project finance and Real estate finance
- Assignment of a collateral warranty without consent—could it be a trust?
- Trade finance—export credit
- What issues did the Budget address in relation to export finance?
- UK government consultation on Export and Investment Guarantees Act (EIGA) 1991
- Debt capital markets
- T+2 settlement for Luxembourg
- New clearing service at LCH for triparty repo
- Derivatives
- EMIR—further Q&A from ESMA on reporting of derivative transactions under EMIR
- ISDA publications in March 2014
- Financial Services
- Crowdfunding
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- European Commission recommends new approach to rescue businesses and give honest entrepreneurs a second chance
- Tax
- Budget 2014
- New sub-topics, Practice Notes and precedents in Banking & Finance
- New subtopics
- New Practice Notes
- New precedents
- Updated materials in Banking & Finance
- Coming soon in Banking & Finance
- Latest article of Legal Ease from Banking & Finance published in the Butterworths Journal of International Banking & Financial Law (JIBFL)
- Interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio
- Key dates coming up in April 2014
- Contacts
Article summary
March 2014 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team. This month’s highlights include (1) the Loan Market Association launches a microsite for developing markets, (2) a case on construction of a loan agreement, (3) the Court of Appeal rules that the definition of ‘shares’ in a legal charge included shareholder loan agreements, (4) Richard Calnan comments on the review of fixed and floating charges by the City of London Law Society, (5) a case on a mortgagee’s duties when exercising its power of sale, (6) a case on parting with possession of a pledged asset being held as not invalidating the 'special interest' conferred by a pledge, (7) a common protocol between the British Bankers Association and four banks for deeds of priority, (8) a case on the meaning of ‘in a commercially reasonable manner’, (9) MEPs reach a deal on aviation emissions, (10) a case confirming that a guarantee can constitute a limitation fund under the International Convention on Limitation for Liability for Maritime Claims 1976, (11) analysis on auditing in Islamic finance, (12) updates relevant to Project finance on the Equator Principles and the new head of the Equator Principles Association, (13) a case relevant to Project finance and Real estate finance on whether assignment of a collateral warranty without consent could be a trust, (14) analysis on issues the UK Budget 2014 addressed in relation to export finance, (15) updates relevant to debt capital markets on triparty repo clearing and on the reduced settlement to T+2 for trades at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, (16) updates relevant to reporting of derivatives and new ISDA opinions, (17) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the LexisPSL Financial Services, Restructuring & Insolvency and Tax teams, (18) details of new, updated and upcoming content on the LexisPSL Banking & Finance site, (19) the latest Legal Ease article published in the Butterworths Journal of International Banking & Financial Law and (20) a selection of interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio
