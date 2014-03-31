This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—March 2014

Article summary

March 2014 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team. This month’s highlights include (1) the Loan Market Association launches a microsite for developing markets, (2) a case on construction of a loan agreement, (3) the Court of Appeal rules that the definition of ‘shares’ in a legal charge included shareholder loan agreements, (4) Richard Calnan comments on the review of fixed and floating charges by the City of London Law Society, (5) a case on a mortgagee’s duties when exercising its power of sale, (6) a case on parting with possession of a pledged asset being held as not invalidating the 'special interest' conferred by a pledge, (7) a common protocol between the British Bankers Association and four banks for deeds of priority, (8) a case on the meaning of ‘in a commercially reasonable manner’, (9) MEPs reach a deal on aviation emissions, (10) a case confirming that a guarantee can constitute a limitation fund under the International Convention on Limitation for Liability for Maritime Claims 1976, (11) analysis on auditing in Islamic finance, (12) updates relevant to Project finance on the Equator Principles and the new head of the Equator Principles Association, (13) a case relevant to Project finance and Real estate finance on whether assignment of a collateral warranty without consent could be a trust, (14) analysis on issues the UK Budget 2014 addressed in relation to export finance, (15) updates relevant to debt capital markets on triparty repo clearing and on the reduced settlement to T+2 for trades at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, (16) updates relevant to reporting of derivatives and new ISDA opinions, (17) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the LexisPSL Financial Services, Restructuring & Insolvency and Tax teams, (18) details of new, updated and upcoming content on the LexisPSL Banking & Finance site, (19) the latest Legal Ease article published in the Butterworths Journal of International Banking & Financial Law and (20) a selection of interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio or to read the full analysis.