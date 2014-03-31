Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Banking & Finance monthly and weekly highlights / Monthly highlights (archive)

Legal News

This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—March 2014

This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—March 2014
Published on: 31 March 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—March 2014
  • Don't miss from March 2014....
  • Lending
  • Loan Market Association launches a microsite for developing markets
  • Application for summary judgment on construction of loan agreement dismissed
  • Security
  • Court of Appeal reviews the definition of 'shares' in a legal charge
  • Review of fixed and floating charges by the City of London Law Society
  • Mortgagee's duties when exercising a power of sale
  • Parting with possession of a pledged asset is held not to invalidate the 'special interest' conferred by a pledge
    • More...

Article summary

March 2014 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team. This month’s highlights include (1) the Loan Market Association launches a microsite for developing markets, (2) a case on construction of a loan agreement, (3) the Court of Appeal rules that the definition of ‘shares’ in a legal charge included shareholder loan agreements, (4) Richard Calnan comments on the review of fixed and floating charges by the City of London Law Society, (5) a case on a mortgagee’s duties when exercising its power of sale, (6) a case on parting with possession of a pledged asset being held as not invalidating the 'special interest' conferred by a pledge, (7) a common protocol between the British Bankers Association and four banks for deeds of priority, (8) a case on the meaning of ‘in a commercially reasonable manner’, (9) MEPs reach a deal on aviation emissions, (10) a case confirming that a guarantee can constitute a limitation fund under the International Convention on Limitation for Liability for Maritime Claims 1976, (11) analysis on auditing in Islamic finance, (12) updates relevant to Project finance on the Equator Principles and the new head of the Equator Principles Association, (13) a case relevant to Project finance and Real estate finance on whether assignment of a collateral warranty without consent could be a trust, (14) analysis on issues the UK Budget 2014 addressed in relation to export finance, (15) updates relevant to debt capital markets on triparty repo clearing and on the reduced settlement to T+2 for trades at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, (16) updates relevant to reporting of derivatives and new ISDA opinions, (17) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the LexisPSL Financial Services, Restructuring & Insolvency and Tax teams, (18) details of new, updated and upcoming content on the LexisPSL Banking & Finance site, (19) the latest Legal Ease article published in the Butterworths Journal of International Banking & Financial Law and (20) a selection of interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More