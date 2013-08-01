This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—July 2013

Article summary

July 2013 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team include updates on recent case law and legislation as well as news on reports and current consultations. It also contains a summary of key content which has been added to, or updated in, the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance module in the last month. Don’t miss for July 2013 (1) the Supreme Court’s much-anticipated judgment in the Nortel case, (2) revised FATCA Riders from the Loan Market Association, (3) further announcements from the British Bankers’ Association and the Financial Conduct Authority on LIBOR with the Loan Market Association’s revised Screen Rate and LIBOR definitions and new ‘LMA Note on IBOR’ (4) a case on comfort letters, (5) the launch of a government consultation on new banking reform legislation and (6) guidance published by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association on the European Market Infrastructure Regulation or to read the full analysis.