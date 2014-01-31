- This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—January 2014
- Don't miss from January 2014....
- LIBOR transition
- Intercontinental Exchange Benchmark Administration Ltd takes over the administration of LIBOR
- A new LIBOR administrator—what does this mean for drafting?
- Loan Market Association (LMA) publishes notes on LIBOR transition
- Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) publishes briefing note on LIBOR transition
- Auditor clauses in loan agreements
- LMA responds to reform of audit market
- Secondary trading—revised standard terms and conditions for par and distressed trade transactions
- LMA concludes 'plainer English' project
- Analysis on the revised standard terms and conditions
- Project finance
- Equator Principles III mandatory from 1 January 2014
- Real estate finance
- City of London Law Society (CLLS) publishes protocol for discharging mortgages of commercial property
- Derivatives
- International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) announces key steps in ISDAFIX Transition
- EMIR (Regulation (EU) 648/2012)
- Regulation for banking and finance lawyers
- Basel III leverage ratio framework and disclosure requirements
- UK challenge to ban on short-selling fails
- Financial Services
- CRD IV amended on 1 January 2014
- Implementation of Regulation (EU) 462/2013 on Credit Rating Agencies (CRA III)
- South Square Digest
- New Practice Notes and precedents in Banking & Finance
- New Practice Notes
- New precedents
- Updated materials in Banking & Finance
- Coming soon
- Continuing security and ruling off provisions—latest Legal Ease article from Banking & Finance published in the Butterworths Journal of International Banking & Financial Law (JIBFL)
- Interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio
- Contacts
January 2014 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team. This month’s highlights include (1) the LIBOR transition on 1 February 2014, (2) LMA’s response to reform of audit market, (3) LMA’s revised standard terms and conditions for par and distressed trade transactions, (4) Equator Principles III is mandatory from 1 January 2014, (5) City of London Law Society publishes protocol for discharging mortgages of commercial property, (6) ISDA announces key steps in ISDAFIX Transition, (7) EMIR (Regulation (EU) 648/2012), (8) Basel III leverage ratio framework and disclosure requirements, (9) UK challenge to ban on short-selling fails, (10) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the LexisPSL Financial Services team, (11) the latest edition of the South Square Digest, (12) details of new, updated and upcoming content on the LexisPSL Banking & Finance site, (13) the latest Legal Ease article published in the Journal of International Banking & Financial Law and (14) interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio
