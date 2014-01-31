This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—January 2014

Article summary

January 2014 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team. This month’s highlights include (1) the LIBOR transition on 1 February 2014, (2) LMA’s response to reform of audit market, (3) LMA’s revised standard terms and conditions for par and distressed trade transactions, (4) Equator Principles III is mandatory from 1 January 2014, (5) City of London Law Society publishes protocol for discharging mortgages of commercial property, (6) ISDA announces key steps in ISDAFIX Transition, (7) EMIR (Regulation (EU) 648/2012), (8) Basel III leverage ratio framework and disclosure requirements, (9) UK challenge to ban on short-selling fails, (10) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the LexisPSL Financial Services team, (11) the latest edition of the South Square Digest, (12) details of new, updated and upcoming content on the LexisPSL Banking & Finance site, (13) the latest Legal Ease article published in the Journal of International Banking & Financial Law and (14) interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio or to read the full analysis.