- This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—February 2014
- Don't miss from February 2014....
- London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR)
- New LIBOR administrator began its role
- Publications relating to LIBOR this month
- Contractual misrepresentation
- Supreme Court considers scope of duty of care in pre-contractual representations
- Construction of an on demand loan agreement
- Court of Appeal confirms that a loan expressed to be repayable on demand is repayable on demand
- Discussion paper on secured transactions reform
- City of London Law Society (CLLS) publishes discussion paper on secured transactions reform
- Secondary trading
- LMA Secondary Debt Trading Documentation—going live on 3 March 2014
- Acquisition finance
- Minor revisions to LMA Super Senior Multicurrency Revolving Facility Agreement and the LMA Super Senior Intercreditor Agreement
- Debt capital markets
- Scotland to be given new power to issue bonds
- Clearstream announces extension to its ICSD real-time processing day by two hours
- Derivatives
- EMIR trade reporting began
- ESMA asks the European Commission to clarify the definition of ‘derivatives’ under MiFID in the context of EMIR
- ISDA publications in February 2014
- ESMA publications in February 2014
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Changes proposed to reform the EC Regulation on Insolvency
- Return to the 'pay for what you use' principle in the 'Game' appeal
- Financial Services
- Financial Services (Banking Reform) Act 2013 (Commencement No 1) Order 2014
- Tax
- OECD unveil global FATCA
- Final set of regulations and guidance to implement FATCA issued
- Property
- When is a registered proprietor or chargee entitled to an indemnity from the Land Registry?
- Lender's solicitors liable in fraudulent sale
- Landlord entitled to consent costs though lease silent
- South Square Digest
- New Practice Notes, checklists and precedents in Banking & Finance
- New Practice Notes and checklists
- New precedents
- New clause bank for Banking & Finance lawyers
- Updated materials in Banking & Finance
- Coming soon in Banking & Finance
- To pledge or not to pledge?: Latest article of Legal Ease from Banking & Finance published in the Butterworths Journal of International Banking & Financial Law (JIBFL)
- Interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio
- Contacts
February 2014 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team. This month’s highlights include (1) the new LIBOR administrator, ICE Benchmark Administration, takes over from the British Bankers’ Association, (2) the Supreme Court considers the scope of the duty of care in pre-contractual representations, (3) the Court of Appeal confirms that a loan which was expressed to be repayable on demand should be construed to that effect, (4) the City of London Law Society publishes a discussion paper on secured transactions reform, (5) the Loan Market Association (LMA) reminds its members that its Secondary Debt Trading Documentation is going live on 3 March 2014, (6) the LMA makes minor revisions to its Super Senior Multicurrency Revolving Facility Agreement and its Super Senior Intercreditor Agreement, (7) Scotland is given new powers to issue bonds, (8) Clearstream announces an extension to its ICSD real-time processing day, (9) EMIR trade reporting begins, (10) ESMA asks the European Commission to clarify the definition of ‘derivatives’ under MiFID in the context of EMIR, (11) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the LexisPSL Restructuring & Insolvency, Financial Services, Tax and Property teams, (12) the latest edition of the South Square Digest, (13) details of new, updated and upcoming content on the LexisPSL Banking & Finance site, (14) the latest Legal Ease article published in the Butterworths Journal of International Banking & Financial Law and (15) a selection of interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio
