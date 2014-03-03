This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—February 2014

Article summary

February 2014 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team. This month’s highlights include (1) the new LIBOR administrator, ICE Benchmark Administration, takes over from the British Bankers’ Association, (2) the Supreme Court considers the scope of the duty of care in pre-contractual representations, (3) the Court of Appeal confirms that a loan which was expressed to be repayable on demand should be construed to that effect, (4) the City of London Law Society publishes a discussion paper on secured transactions reform, (5) the Loan Market Association (LMA) reminds its members that its Secondary Debt Trading Documentation is going live on 3 March 2014, (6) the LMA makes minor revisions to its Super Senior Multicurrency Revolving Facility Agreement and its Super Senior Intercreditor Agreement, (7) Scotland is given new powers to issue bonds, (8) Clearstream announces an extension to its ICSD real-time processing day, (9) EMIR trade reporting begins, (10) ESMA asks the European Commission to clarify the definition of ‘derivatives’ under MiFID in the context of EMIR, (11) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the LexisPSL Restructuring & Insolvency, Financial Services, Tax and Property teams, (12) the latest edition of the South Square Digest, (13) details of new, updated and upcoming content on the LexisPSL Banking & Finance site, (14) the latest Legal Ease article published in the Butterworths Journal of International Banking & Financial Law and (15) a selection of interesting journal articles from the LexisNexis portfolio or to read the full analysis.