This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—August 2013

Published on: 30 August 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • This month's highlights for Banking & Finance—August 2013
  • Don't miss from August 2013...
  • LMA revised facility documentation
  • ISDA Standard Amendment Agreement published
  • Launch of LMA microsite for real estate finance
  • Amended disclosure requirements under the Prospectus Directive Regulation
  • Appropriation under the Financial Collateral Arrangements (No 2) Regulations 2003
  • Effect of amending a debenture following execution
  • Mortgagee duties
  • Guarantee conditional on being signed by all guarantors
    • More...

Article summary

August 2013 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance team include updates on recent case law and legislation. It also contains a summary of key content which has been added to, or updated in the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance module in the last month. Don’t miss for August 2013 (1) revised documentation from both the LMA and ISDA, (2) amended disclosure requirements under the Prospectus Directive Regulation, (3) recent cases on amendments made to documents following execution, mortgagee duties and the validity of a guarantee signed by only some of the guarantors, (4) the LMA conference and (5) new content on the Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance site or take a trial to read the full analysis.

