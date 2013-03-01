Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

This month's highlights—February 2013

This month's highlights—February 2013
Published on: 01 March 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This month's highlights—February 2013
  • Cases
  • Leno Merken BV v Hagelkruis Beheer BV
  • Redd Solicitors LLP v Red Legal Ltd
  • Rocknroll v News Group Newspapers Ltd
  • Microsoft Corporation v Motorola Mobility LLC
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories (UK) Ltd v Warner-Lambert Company LLC
  • Henry v News Group Newspapers
  • IPCom GMBH & Co KG v HTC Europe Co Ltd and other companies
  • R (on the application of Prudential plc) v Special Commissioner of Income Tax
    • More...

Article summary

Updates on case law and legislation as well as news on reports, opinions, consultations and investigations from February 2013. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More