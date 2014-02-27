Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Monthly highlights (archive)

Legal News

This month's highlights—February 2014

This month's highlights—February 2014
Published on: 27 February 2014
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This month's highlights—February 2014
  • Cases
  • Game appeal—the result is in (Pillar Denton Ltd v Jervis)
  • Lehmans waterfall decision (In the matter of Lehman Brothers International (Europe) (in administration) and Lehman Brothers Limited (in administration) and LB Holdings Intermediate 2 Limited (in administration))
  • Does the Lugano Convention permit a stay of English proceedings for relief under a derivative agreement? (Fondazione Enasarco v Lehman Brothers Finance SA)
  • Just and equitable petitions—deadlock in small family business (Re Brand & Harding Ltd)
  • Does the EC Regulation on Insolvency apply to antecedent transactions even if the third party beneficiary is not resident in a member state? (Schmid v Hertel)
  • Court of Appeal decision on dissolution and remedies where a partnership under the Partnership Act 1980 has broken down irreparably (Golstein v Bishop)
  • Fraudulent breach of trust and the limits of the Limitation Act 1980 (Williams v Central Bank of Nigeria)
  • Extensions of time for witness statements post Mitchell and Lloyd—don’t be caught out (M A Lloyd & Sons v PPC International)
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the Restructuring & Insolvency team’s round-up of updates on recent case law, legislation, news, opinions and a link to our blog for February 2014. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More