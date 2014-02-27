- This month's highlights—February 2014
- Cases
- Game appeal—the result is in (Pillar Denton Ltd v Jervis)
- Lehmans waterfall decision (In the matter of Lehman Brothers International (Europe) (in administration) and Lehman Brothers Limited (in administration) and LB Holdings Intermediate 2 Limited (in administration))
- Does the Lugano Convention permit a stay of English proceedings for relief under a derivative agreement? (Fondazione Enasarco v Lehman Brothers Finance SA)
- Just and equitable petitions—deadlock in small family business (Re Brand & Harding Ltd)
- Does the EC Regulation on Insolvency apply to antecedent transactions even if the third party beneficiary is not resident in a member state? (Schmid v Hertel)
- Court of Appeal decision on dissolution and remedies where a partnership under the Partnership Act 1980 has broken down irreparably (Golstein v Bishop)
- Fraudulent breach of trust and the limits of the Limitation Act 1980 (Williams v Central Bank of Nigeria)
- Extensions of time for witness statements post Mitchell and Lloyd—don’t be caught out (M A Lloyd & Sons v PPC International)
- News analysis
- European Parliament proposes significant changes to reform the EC Regulation on Insolvency
- New consultation—strengthening the regulatory regime and fee structure for insolvency practitioners
- Law firm wound-up for offering dubious personal COMI shift advice
- Red Tape Challenge—how successful have the measures been so far?
- Other news
- Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency blog
- R&I webinars with R3
Welcome to the Restructuring & Insolvency team’s round-up of updates on recent case law, legislation, news, opinions and a link to our blog for February 2014.
