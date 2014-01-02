Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

This month's highlights—December 2013

This month's highlights—December 2013
Published on: 02 January 2014
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This month's highlights—December 2013
  • Blog: World of IP and IT law
  • Creative Law Series
  • Copyright
  • Taylor v Maguire
  • SAS Institute Inc v World Programming Ltd 
  • Consultation: Technical review of draft secondary legislation to regulate licensing bodies—government response
  • Consultation: Review of the EU copyright rules
  • Creative law series—Simon Baggs interview
  • Creative law series—Caroline Wilson interview
    • More...

Article summary

Updates on recent case law and legislation as well as news on reports, opinions and current consultations and investigations. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More