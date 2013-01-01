Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

This month's highlights—December 2012

This month's highlights—December 2012
Published on: 01 January 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This month's highlights—December 2012
  • Cases
  • J W Spear & Sons Ltd v Zynga Inc
  • Interflora Inc v Marks and Spencer plc
  • Telefonica UK Ltd v Office of Communications
  • Starbucks (HK) Ltd v British Sky Broadcasting Group plc
  • Wilkinson v London Strategic Health Authority
  • Procter & Gamble Co v Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
  • Reports, regulation and guidance
  • Future growth opportunities
    • More...

Article summary

Updates on case law and legislation as well as news on reports, opinions, consultations and investigations from December 2012. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More