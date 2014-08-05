- This month's highlights—August 2014
- Look ahead to August 2014
- Horizon scanning
- Horizon scanning: AIM Rule 26—changes come into force
- Horizon scanning: Last date for responses to ACCA consultation on corporate governance
- Horizon scanning: ISDX regulatory consultation
- Horizon scanning: Approval as a PIP
- Content coming soon
- July content highlights
- New content: Share schemes and incentives for corporate lawyers
- New and substantially revised content: Financial assistance
- New content: The Small Business, Enterprise and Employment Bill—the new register of people with significant control
- New content: Competition material
- New content: Financial services for corporate lawyers
- New content: CREST
- New content: Environmental law for corporate lawyers
- New content: Accounts and reports—specific content requirements
- New content: Drafting examples—resolutions to approve the directors' remuneration report and the directors' remuneration policy
- Top news analysis
- Useful journal articles
Article summary
August 2014 will see the changes to AIM Rule 26 take effect, the closure of both the ISDX regulatory and the ACCA corporate governance consultations, and the expiry of the transitional period for approval as a primary information provider under the Listing Rules and Disclosure and Transparency Rules (Primary Information Providers) Instrument 2014. In This month's highlights, Lexis®PSLCorporate provides all the key dates for your diary in the coming month and outlines recently published new content, news and journal articles.
