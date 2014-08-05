This month's highlights—August 2014

Article summary

August 2014 will see the changes to AIM Rule 26 take effect, the closure of both the ISDX regulatory and the ACCA corporate governance consultations, and the expiry of the transitional period for approval as a primary information provider under the Listing Rules and Disclosure and Transparency Rules (Primary Information Providers) Instrument 2014. In This month's highlights, Lexis®PSLCorporate provides all the key dates for your diary in the coming month and outlines recently published new content, news and journal articles. or to read the full analysis.