Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate

Legal News

This month's highlights—August 2014

This month's highlights—August 2014
Published on: 05 August 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This month's highlights—August 2014
  • Look ahead to August 2014
  • Horizon scanning
  • Horizon scanning: AIM Rule 26—changes come into force
  • Horizon scanning: Last date for responses to ACCA consultation on corporate governance
  • Horizon scanning: ISDX regulatory consultation
  • Horizon scanning: Approval as a PIP
  • Content coming soon
  • July content highlights
  • New content: Share schemes and incentives for corporate lawyers
    • More...

Article summary

August 2014 will see the changes to AIM Rule 26 take effect, the closure of both the ISDX regulatory and the ACCA corporate governance consultations, and the expiry of the transitional period for approval as a primary information provider under the Listing Rules and Disclosure and Transparency Rules (Primary Information Providers) Instrument 2014. In This month's highlights, Lexis®PSLCorporate provides all the key dates for your diary in the coming month and outlines recently published new content, news and journal articles. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate