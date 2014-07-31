Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate

Legal News

This month's highlights—August 2014

This month's highlights—August 2014
Published on: 31 July 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This month's highlights—August 2014
  • Look ahead to August 2014
  • Horizon scanning
  • Horizon scanning: AIM Rule 26—changes come into force
  • Horizon scanning: Last date for responses to ACCA consultation on corporate governance
  • Horizon scanning: ISDX regulatory consultation
  • Horizon scanning: Approval as a PIP
  • Content coming soon
  • July content highlights
  • New content: Share schemes and incentives for corporate lawyers
    • More...

Article summary

August 2014 will see the changes to AIM Rule 26 take effect, the closure of both the ISDX regulatory and the ACCA corporate governance consultations, and the expiry of the transitional period for approval as a primary information provider under the Listing Rules and Disclosure and Transparency Rules (Primary Information Providers) Instrument 2014. In This month's highlights, Lexis®PSLCorporate provides all the key dates for your diary in the coming month and outlines recently published new content, news and journal articles. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is