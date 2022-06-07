LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Third Unaoil defendant wants conviction overturned

Published on: 07 June 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A former Unaoil executive said on 6 June 2022 that he will appeal his bribery conviction, after two others found guilty in the probe had their sentences overturned because of misconduct by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) during its investigation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

