Third revision to principles for compensating pension loss in employment tribunals

Published on: 17 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this development?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • What are the key changes?

Article summary

Employment analysis: The Presidents of the Employment Tribunals for England and Wales and for Scotland have issued their third addendum to their original Presidential Guidance on the principles for compensating pension loss in employment tribunals alongside a third revision to the fourth edition of the guidance for tribunals and parties on calculating pension loss (the Principles). The working group of employment judges that are responsible for the revised Principles have also produced a basic guide to compensation for pension loss. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

