Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Applicable law / Applicable law (EU regime)

Legal News

Third party payments and conflicting governing law in EU insolvency (ZM v E.A. Frerichs)

Third party payments and conflicting governing law in EU insolvency (ZM v E.A. Frerichs)
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Third party payments and conflicting governing law in EU insolvency (ZM v E.A. Frerichs)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Court of Justice (First Chamber) held that payments made by a third party in satisfaction of a contracting party’s contractual obligations were to be governed by Dutch law, in accordance with Article 13 of Regulation No 1346/2000 (Insolvency Regulation 2000) and Article 12 of Regulation No 593/2008 (Rome I), notwithstanding the subsequent entry of the contracting counterparty into insolvency and requirement in Article 4 of the Insolvency Regulation 2000 that acts detrimental to all creditors will be governed by the law of the Member State within which insolvency proceedings are opened. Written by Nicholas Cooper, associate and Michael Broeders, partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More