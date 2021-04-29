Third party payments and conflicting governing law in EU insolvency (ZM v E.A. Frerichs)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Court of Justice (First Chamber) held that payments made by a third party in satisfaction of a contracting party’s contractual obligations were to be governed by Dutch law, in accordance with Article 13 of Regulation No 1346/2000 (Insolvency Regulation 2000) and Article 12 of Regulation No 593/2008 (Rome I), notwithstanding the subsequent entry of the contracting counterparty into insolvency and requirement in Article 4 of the Insolvency Regulation 2000 that acts detrimental to all creditors will be governed by the law of the Member State within which insolvency proceedings are opened. Written by Nicholas Cooper, associate and Michael Broeders, partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. or to read the full analysis.