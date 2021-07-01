Third party interests in confiscation proceedings and constructive trusts in the Crown Court (Parker & Moore v FCA)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The judgment in Parker & Moore v FCA considers the precise nature of a third party’s interest in real property where a contribution to the purchase price has been made but they are not the registered legal owner. It also addresses the practical issues that can arise when compensation orders are paid out of a confiscation order before a third party’s appeal is resolved. What remedy is available to the third party whose interest in property has been realised, wrongly paid towards the confiscation order, and then paid to other victims as a result of the compensation orders? Written by Gary Pons and Anna Leathem of 5 St Andrews Hill. or to read the full analysis.