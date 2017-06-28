Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Cost orders

Legal News

Third-party costs orders—are credit hire companies vulnerable? (Select Car Rentals v Esure Services)

Third-party costs orders—are credit hire companies vulnerable? (Select Car Rentals v Esure Services)
Published on: 28 June 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Third-party costs orders—are credit hire companies vulnerable? (Select Car Rentals v Esure Services)
  • Original news
  • What was the background to the case?
  • What issues arose for the court’s consideration?
  • What did the court decide, and why?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area? Are there still any unresolved issues practitioners will need to watch out for?
  • How does the decision fit in with other developments in this area of law?
  • What are the implications for practitioners? What will they need to be mindful of when advising in this area?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Brian McCluggage of 9 St John Street Chambers, Manchester, considers the vulnerability of credit hire companies to adverse third-party costs orders in the light of the High Court decision in Select Car Rentals v Esure Services]. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More