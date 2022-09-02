- Third country access to European and UK Public Procurement Markets—The IPI and other Regulatory Developments
- How the IPI operates
- Who can be caught by potential IPI measures?
- How to prepare
- The UK position
- Other upcoming developments to watch
- The Foreign Subsidies Regulation
- The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism
- The Anti-coercion Instrument
- Key takeaways
Article summary
Public Law analysis: In this analysis, Andrew Dean, director of Public Law, and Jeremy Stewart, senior associate, International Trade, at Clifford Chance LLP, explore recent regulatory developments in the EU and UK, and how they may affect suppliers from third countries seeking to access these public procurement markets.
