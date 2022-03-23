LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
The Wholesale Markets Review—no ‘big bang’

Published on: 23 March 2022
Financial Services analysis: Partner Ash Saluja, of counsel Susann Altkemper and senior associate Tom Callaby of CMS discuss HM Treasury’s March 2022 response to its consultation on the Wholesale Markets Review and summarise the latest developments that are likely to be of greatest interest to market participants. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

