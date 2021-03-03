Sign-in Help
The White Paper—‘The Charter for Social Housing Residents’

Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • To be safe in your home
  • To know how your landlord is performing
  • To have your complaints dealt with promptly and fairly
  • To be treated fairly and with respect, backed by a strong consumer regulator for tenants
  • To have your voice heard by your landlord
  • To have a good quality home and neighbourhood to live in
  • To be supported to take your first step to home ownership
Local Government analysis: The government published its Social Housing White Paper titled ‘The Charter for Social Housing Residents’ on 17 November 2020. The aim of the White Paper is to create a strong proactive consumer regulatory regime, strengthening the consumer standards by which landlords are measured. It sets out in seven chapters what every social housing tenant should be able to expect from its registered provider (RP) landlord. Patricia Umunna, finance partner at Winckworth Sherwood provides a brief summary of the government’s proposals on how each of these expectations are to be achieved. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

