The whiplash reforms—key features and practical implications of the ‘new protocol’

Original news Civil Liability Act 2018 (Commencement No 1 and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2021, LNB News 25/02/2021 48 SI 2021/195: The Civil Liability Act 2018 (Commencement No 1 and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/195, are the first regulations made under the Civil Liability Act 2018 (CLA 2018). SI 2021/195 states that certain provisions of the Civil Liability Act 2018 come into force on 25 February 2021, and others on 31 May 2021.

When will the new rules apply? The Protocol which sits alongside the new whiplash tariff, as set out in The Whiplash Injury Regulations 2021 (the Whiplash Regulations) will come into force, alongside the accompanying changes to the CPR, on 31 May 2021. The changes to the CPR are such that the SCT limit for most RTA claims will increase to £5,000 for PSLA but the overall limit remains £10,000. The new SCT-RTA protocol will apply to accidents that happen on or after 31 May 2021 where whiplash, and other injuries valued up to the £5,000, are claimed and where the total value of protocol damages (which do not include credit hire) does not exceed £10,000.

What are the exceptions? The new SCT RTA protocol will not apply when (per 4.3 of the Protocol): • the defendant is not a road user • there was a breach of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 • untraced driver claims brought against the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) • the claimant is a child or protected party • the claimant was a ‘vulnerable road user’ (ie motor cyclists and pillion/sidecar passengers, cyclists, pedestrians, horse riders and those using mobility scooters) • the claimant is bankrupt • the claimant/defendant acts as a personal representative of a deceased person • the defendant’s vehicle, at the time of the accident, was registered outside the UK It should also be noted that claims for credit hire do not come within the ambit of the new Protocol’s online Portal. However, if the claim cannot be settled in the Portal and court proceedings are started the court must be informed of the non-protocol vehicle costs (including credit hire) which have not settled, see 11.1(2) of the Protocol. The claim for non-protocol vehicle costs will then be added to the Portal claim when proceedings are started, see 11.5 of the Protocol. However, if adding in the credit hire claim means the overall value of the claim then exceeds £10,000, the Protocol will no longer apply. This means that many claims are likely to be pushed out of the new Protocol by credit hire. Further, the new Protocol will cease to apply when (per 4.5 of the Protocol): • the claim is subsequently revalued above the £5,000 limit for PSLA or £10,000 overall limit • one of the parties becomes a protected party • the compensator notifies the claimant through the Portal that the claim is unsuitable for this Protocol because there are complex issues of fact or law (the reasons for this must be explained) • fraud or fundamental dishonesty is alleged • it continues to be disputed that the accident caused the claimant any injury following disclosure of a medical report

What are the key provisions of the new rules? Unlike the existing RTA Protocol, the Protocol is such that a claim will not automatically fall outside its ambit if liability is not admitted in full. If liability is admitted in part, then each party may make up to three proposals on liability. Each proposal must be an improvement on any prior proposal. The claim will also not fall out of the protocol if the defendant disputes that the accident caused the claimant to suffer injury the extent of injury. When this is the case, provided liability has been admitted, then this issue should be dealt with in the medical expert’s report. It should be noted that the Protocol strongly discourages compensators settling whiplash claims without an appropriate medical report. Evidence The timely disclosure of evidence is encouraged by the Portal as per 5.10(3) of the Protocol ‘The court may decide not to allow new evidence to be considered if it is produced after proceedings are started.’ This should help facilitate meaningful settlement negotiations. The new system is also more flexible. A claim can start in the Portal, leave, and then return for the parties to negotiate on quantum. That said, there are strict time limits which both claimants and compensators need to be aware of which are summarised below. Compensators • must provide their response on liability within 30 days of when the claim is accepted on the Portal/sent to the compensator (this is 40 days where the claim is to be dealt with by the MIB/its agents), see 6.2–3 of the Protocol • the first offer to settled must be made within 20 days of receiving the medical report and full details of the claimant’s claim, see 8.5 and 8.7(2) of the Protocol • where the compensator wishes to dispute that the accident caused any injury they must notify the claimant within 20 days of receiving the medical report and full details of the claimant’s claim • the compensator must respond to any interim payment request within 15 days, see 9.4(1) of the Protocol • where agreement is reached on an interim payment or on settlement terms or fees the compensator must pay the agreed sum within ten days of the agreement (when the compensator does not have a valid CRU certificate (ie one that will remain valid for ten days), the compensator must apply for the certificate, notify the claimant and make payment not more than 30 days from the date of agreement, see 9.5, 10.2 and 10.7(5) of the Protocol • must complete and upload the signed non-protocol vehicle costs response document within 15 days of receipt of the non-protocol vehicle costs claim document, see 11.8(1) of the Protocol • the compensator has five days to review the contents of the court pack list on the Portal, see 12.6(1) of the Protocol • may not withdraw an offer until ten days have passed since the date on which the offer was made (this rule also applies to claimants), see 8.18(1) of the Protocol Claimants • where the compensator does not make an offer within the 20-day time limit, the claimant may start court proceedings, but not until at least 20 days after sending the medical report and full details of the claimant’s claim, see 8.5 and 8.19(2) of the Protocol • the claimant must send the Court Pack list to the compensator via the Portal at least five working days before starting court proceedings, see 12.14(1)(b) of the Protocol

What are the tariff levels at which damages will be awarded for injuries? The amount of compensation that can be awarded for whiplash injures and minor psychological injures from 31 May 2021 will be fixed by law under Regulation 2(1)(a) of the Whiplash Regulations. The amount awarded for one or more whiplash injuries will be taken from the second column, highlighted in blue below and the amount for one or more whiplash injuries and minor psychological injuries will be taken from the third column, highlighted in red below. Only in ‘exceptional circumstances’ can the tariff amounts be uplifted by up to 20% per Whiplash Regulations, r.4(3). This will no doubt be a high threshold as per Whiplash Regulations, r.4(2), the court must be satisfied that the whiplash injury or injuries are exceptionally severe, or the claimant’s circumstances are exceptional, and those circumstances increased the claimant’s PSLA. Any further observations or points of interest? The tariff amounts were initially based on average payments (note, not court awards) for Whiplash injuries/PSLA in 2015, then following the government’s first consultation they were increased somewhat to take ‘into account the uplift provided for in the most recent version of the Judicial College Guidelines.’ However, under the current Judicial College Guidelines, the upper bracket for a whiplash injury lasting two years is £7,410, taking chapter 7(A) for minor neck injuries. Under the new whiplash tariff a claimant can be awarded up to £4,215 (£5,058 with a 20% uplift) for the same injury. This means that awards for PSLA will now depend on the mechanism of injury (ie a whiplash injury sustained in a factory will be assessed by way of the Judicial College Guidelines but whiplash following a road traffic accident will be assessed using the tariff). This author anticipates that there will be debate as to the meaning of ‘minor psychological injuries’ given it has not been defined. It is likely to be contended that these are psychological injuries that fall short of a recognised psychiatric injury in the DSM‐V or the ICD‐10. However, can travel anxiety that lasts two years properly be categories as minor such that it only attracts an additional award of between £20–£135, per the column highlighted in red above? It remains to be seen. Arguably this is contrary to the principle of fair compensation in Heil v Rankin [2001] QB 272. It is also anticipated we are likely to see attempts to evade the definition of whiplash by arguing that soft tissue injuries have been sustained to parts of the body that are not the neck, back and shoulders.