menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Funding arrangements

Legal News

The value of co-funding in litigation funding

Published on: 23 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The value of co-funding in litigation funding
  • The ‘why’
  • The ‘what’ and ‘how’
  • Have co-funding transactions been done?
  • The future

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Co-funding in the litigation funding market is on the rise. This is only a surprise for those who see litigation funding through a narrow legal lens, but it is a natural evolutionary stage in the growth of any financial market and litigation funding is no different. Tets Ishikawa, managing director of LionFish Litigation Finance (UK) Ltd, looks at this development. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More