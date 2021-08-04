menu-search
Legal News

The ups and downs of the FCA’s streamlining plan

Published on: 04 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) plan to streamline how it makes enforcement decisions could allow it to act faster to prevent harm to consumers, but the move raises the risk that the agency will be less objective in its rulings on authorising financial services and their managers, industry experts on regulation warn. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

