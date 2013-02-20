- The UPC—Signed, sealed but a long way off delivered
- Original news
- More than 13 countries (the number needed to ratify in their respective parliaments) signed up to the UPC agreement. Do you see ratification in those countries being plain sailing from now on?
- What will be the effect of Italy having signed up to the UPC, without wanting to be involved in the unitary patent?
- Although the controversial Unitary Patent Regulation EU No 1257/2012, arts 6–8 have been removed, do we now just have a different set of problems on infringement jurisdiction instead?
- When is a realistic date for the court to start operating?
- What part will the local and regional divisions play? Is that simply a matter of work-sharing for the three branches of the central division?
- How will subject matter delineations work? What happens in cases where the patented technology is mixed?
- The system will cover not just the new unitary patent but also existing ‘classical’ European patents—if clients are put off by the new system, what can they do to opt-out of it, and for how long?
- How and when do you think the Brussels Regulation (EC) 44/2001 will be amended, particularly since we have only just seen a new Brussels Regulation (EU) 1215/2012 which largely doesn’t apply until 2015, but does not include any provision for the UPC’s existence?
Article summary
IP & IT analysis: Following the historic signing of the Unified Patent Court Agreement, Alan Johnson, IP partner at Bristows, discusses the rocky road ahead for the Unified Patent Court (UPC).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.