Legal News

The untold cost of equal pay claims—BNP Paribas ordered to publish salaries, bonuses and pension contributions

Published on: 23 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The untold cost of equal pay claims—BNP Paribas ordered to publish salaries, bonuses and pension contributions
  • Macken v BNP Paribas London Branch—in brief
  • What must the equal pay audit cover?
  • What are the risks associated with an equal pay audit?
  • How can those risks be mitigated?

Article summary

Employment analysis: The remedy judgment of the London Central Employment Tribunal (the Tribunal) in the case of Macken v BNP Paribas London Branch has recently been made public and attracted media attention mainly due to the level of compensation that the claimant was awarded. Alex Harper, solicitor at Herrington Carmichael provides an insightful analysis of the case and explores the impact of an equal pay audit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

