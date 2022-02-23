The untold cost of equal pay claims—BNP Paribas ordered to publish salaries, bonuses and pension contributions

Article summary

Employment analysis: The remedy judgment of the London Central Employment Tribunal (the Tribunal) in the case of Macken v BNP Paribas London Branch has recently been made public and attracted media attention mainly due to the level of compensation that the claimant was awarded. Alex Harper, solicitor at Herrington Carmichael provides an insightful analysis of the case and explores the impact of an equal pay audit. or to read the full analysis.