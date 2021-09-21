LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
The UK reforms that add investor allure to SPACs

Published on: 21 сентября 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been a hot topic in the past year, with international exchanges clamoring to attract SPACs and land lucrative listings. Marcus Young, partner at King & Spalding LLP, and William Morris, associate at King & Spalding LLP, analyse this development. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

