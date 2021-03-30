The UK needs safe harbours for Libor’s wind-down

Article summary

Law360, London: Libor, which according to some is the most important number in finance, will begin going away at the end of the year. The official sector is largely responsible for Libor’s coming disappearance, and rightly so, given that the lack of an active underlying market. It is the steady drying up of the market, especially in certain maturities or tenors, that has rendered Libor no longer sustainable. or to read the full analysis.