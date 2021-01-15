Sign-in Help
The Trade and Co-operation Agreement—implications for business tax

Published on: 15 January 2021
Updated on: 15 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Trade and Co-operation Agreement—implications for business tax
  • Broadly, what tax areas are covered by the TCA?
  • What do articles 5.1 and 5.2 in the part of the TCA dealing with the level playing field mean for UK corporates?
  • How does the TCA interact with the UK’s double tax treaty network?
  • The protocol on administrative co-operation and combating VAT fraud and on mutual assistance for the recovery of claims relating to taxes and duties put on the UK:
  • Does the joint political declaration on countering harmful tax regimes commit the UK to anything more concrete than its existing support for BEPS action 5?

Article summary

Tax analysis: Susie Brain, senior knowledge lawyer at Norton Rose Fulbright, discusses the implications of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) for business tax.

