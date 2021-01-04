Sign-in Help
Financial Services / Financial crime / FCA and financial crime—duties, powers, procedures, approaches

The top UK financial services cases to watch in 2021

  • Benyatov strikes at Credit Suisse
  • HSBC sued over a Ponzi scheme
  • Argentina’s bond nightmare
  • FCA’s business interruption case tested by the Supreme Court
  • Danish insurers pursue ‘mishandled’ UK motor claims
  • Risky pension advice

Law360, London: With 2020 in the rearview mirror, lawyers are turning their sights to 2021 for major cases in financial services and insurance, from the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) seminal insurance test case to important developments in the banking industry’s duty of care. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

