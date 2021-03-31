Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Private children / Special guardianship

Legal News

The test to discharge a special guardianship order (Re M (special guardianship order—leave to apply to discharge))

The test to discharge a special guardianship order (Re M (special guardianship order—leave to apply to discharge))
Published on: 31 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The test to discharge a special guardianship order (Re M (special guardianship order—leave to apply to discharge))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • ChA 1989, s 14D
  • Parental contact where an SGO is in force

Article summary

Family analysis: In Re M (special guardianship order: leave to apply to discharge), the Court of Appeal considered applications under—section 14D of the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) to discharge a special guardianship order (SGO) and child arrangements orders where an SGO is in place, finding that the word ‘significant’ as to the requirement for a ‘significant change of circumstances’ in ChA 1989, s 14D creates a higher threshold than the similar tests for the revocation of a placement order or permission to oppose the making of an adoption order. Ruth Cabeza, barrister at Harcourt Chambers, examines the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More